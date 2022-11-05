1,324 Shares in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Purchased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 1st quarter worth about $136,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 1st quarter worth about $211,000.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens lowered their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $66.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. William Blair cut Beacon Roofing Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Beacon Roofing Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $77.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Beacon Roofing Supply Stock Performance

In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, purchased 105,320 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.97 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000,080.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,964,899 shares in the company, valued at $852,550,296.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, purchased 105,320 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.97 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000,080.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,964,899 shares in the company, valued at $852,550,296.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $229,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,937 shares in the company, valued at $340,190.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ BECN opened at $55.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.71 and a 1-year high of $65.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.15 and its 200 day moving average is $57.29.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.05. Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 29.19% and a net margin of 5.25%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. Beacon Roofing Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Beacon Roofing Supply Profile

(Get Rating)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BECN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.