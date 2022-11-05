13,519 Shares in ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG) Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in ForgeRock during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in ForgeRock during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in shares of ForgeRock during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of ForgeRock during the second quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ForgeRock during the first quarter valued at about $202,000. 33.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ForgeRock alerts:

ForgeRock Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE FORG opened at $22.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.50 and a beta of 1.56. ForgeRock, Inc. has a one year low of $11.94 and a one year high of $34.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ForgeRock ( NYSE:FORG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.04. ForgeRock had a negative return on equity of 17.73% and a negative net margin of 35.37%. The company had revenue of $47.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.18 million. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that ForgeRock, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FORG has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research cut ForgeRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on ForgeRock from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on ForgeRock from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Truist Financial cut shares of ForgeRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $23.25 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of ForgeRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.91.

ForgeRock Profile

(Get Rating)

ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FORG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ForgeRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ForgeRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.