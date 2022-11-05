1,600 Shares in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,600 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DKS. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 62.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 264 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 41.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,329 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 23.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,910 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the first quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 16.9% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 49,875 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $4,989,000 after buying an additional 7,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on DKS shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. OTR Global raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.16.

Insider Activity

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

In other news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 16,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $1,779,224.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,231 shares in the company, valued at $2,987,240.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 53,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $5,894,692.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 316,661 shares in the company, valued at $34,899,208.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 16,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $1,779,224.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,987,240.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $110.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.34. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a one year low of $63.45 and a one year high of $142.78.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 55.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.08 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.488 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.72%.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

