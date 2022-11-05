18,760 Shares in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Purchased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 60,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,024,000 after buying an additional 9,448 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 500,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,553,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 24,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 3.8% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 94,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares during the last quarter. 84.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SBCF opened at $31.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.95. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a twelve month low of $29.05 and a twelve month high of $39.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.87%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Hovde Group dropped their price objective on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida to $34.00 in a report on Friday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st.

In other news, Director Dennis S. Hudson III sold 2,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $90,190.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 169,698 shares in the company, valued at $6,020,885.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. It offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

