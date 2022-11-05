25,970 Shares in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NMI by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 660,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,613,000 after buying an additional 126,841 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NMI during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in NMI by 8,481.4% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 246,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,089,000 after purchasing an additional 243,924 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in NMI by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its stake in NMI by 360.3% during the 2nd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 14,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 11,252 shares during the last quarter. 96.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on NMIH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of NMI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Sunday, October 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of NMI from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Compass Point dropped their price objective on shares of NMI to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NMI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of NMI to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:NMIH opened at $21.76 on Friday. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.33 and a 12 month high of $27.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.34.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $132.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.52 million. NMI had a net margin of 54.43% and a return on equity of 18.30%. As a group, research analysts forecast that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael Curry Montgomery sold 19,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total value of $398,489.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,722.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

