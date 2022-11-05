31,091 Shares in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Bought by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 31,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VSCO. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the second quarter worth $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 774.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 85.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 267,800.0% in the second quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 7.0% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. 96.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VSCO. Cowen began coverage on Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Monday, August 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Cowen began coverage on Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Monday, August 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $51.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Victoria’s Secret & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.08.

VSCO stock opened at $39.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.15. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 12-month low of $26.14 and a 12-month high of $65.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.91.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 198.36% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

