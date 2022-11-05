37,461 Shares in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 37,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,677,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GXO. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in GXO Logistics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 36,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 18.8% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 8.6% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 10.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 1.6% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GXO opened at $35.07 on Friday. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.10 and a 1 year high of $105.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.29.

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GXO shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $52.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.20.

In other GXO Logistics news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 5,167,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.35, for a total value of $249,848,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,300,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,888,893.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

