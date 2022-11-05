378 Shares in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Acquired by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 378 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lumentum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Lumentum by 184.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lumentum by 772.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Lumentum

In other news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 8,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total transaction of $811,979.07. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,194 shares in the company, valued at $2,884,509.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 3,030 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total value of $261,186.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,179,825.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 8,781 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total value of $811,979.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,194 shares in the company, valued at $2,884,509.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,620 shares of company stock worth $1,909,492. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Stock Performance

Lumentum stock opened at $71.56 on Friday. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.66 and a 12-month high of $108.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.99.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $422.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.99 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Lumentum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Lumentum in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Lumentum from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on Lumentum from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Lumentum to $105.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lumentum currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.75.

Lumentum Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.It offers tunable transponders, transceivers, and transmitter modules; tunable lasers, receivers, and modulators; transport products, such as reconfigurable optical add/drop multiplexers, amplifiers, and optical channel monitors, as well as components, including 980nm, multi-mode, and Raman pumps; and switches, attenuators, photodetectors, gain flattening filters, isolators, wavelength-division multiplexing filters, arrayed waveguide gratings, multiplex/de-multiplexers, and integrated passive modules.

