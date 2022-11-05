49,500 Shares in 23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME) Acquired by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in 23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 49,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in 23andMe during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. New World Advisors LLC bought a new stake in 23andMe during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in 23andMe during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in 23andMe during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in 23andMe during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 21.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ME shares. Cowen started coverage on 23andMe in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Cowen started coverage on 23andMe in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ME opened at 2.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is 3.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is 3.03. 23andMe Holding Co. has a 52-week low of 2.12 and a 52-week high of 13.68.

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported -0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of 64.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 61.60 million. 23andMe had a negative return on equity of 29.57% and a negative net margin of 95.61%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share.

In other news, insider Kenneth J. Hillan sold 8,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of 3.64, for a total value of 31,860.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 196,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 713,742.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 28.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics testing company. It operates through two segments, Consumer & Research Services and Therapeutics. The Consumer & Research Services segment provides a suite of genetic reports, including information on customers' genetic ancestral origins, personal genetic health risks, and chances of passing on certain rare carrier conditions to their children, as well as reports on how genetics can impact responses to medications based on genetic testing of a saliva sample through its spit kit.

