696 Shares in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 696 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Olin by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 940 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Olin by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 712 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Olin by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Olin by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Olin by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Olin Trading Up 5.0 %

Shares of OLN stock opened at $57.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 6.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.42. Olin Co. has a 12-month low of $41.33 and a 12-month high of $67.25.

Olin Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Olin’s payout ratio is 8.59%.

In other news, COO James A. Varilek sold 3,345 shares of Olin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total value of $193,374.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,761 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,763.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OLN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Olin in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Olin from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Olin from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Olin from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Olin from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.27.

Olin Profile

(Get Rating)

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

Featured Articles

