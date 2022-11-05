700 Shares in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 700 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in WEX by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,196,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $748,819,000 after buying an additional 131,664 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of WEX by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,107,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $732,950,000 after purchasing an additional 49,480 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of WEX by 4.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,101,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $731,925,000 after purchasing an additional 164,902 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of WEX by 4.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,194,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $213,238,000 after purchasing an additional 46,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of WEX by 8.4% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 538,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,704,000 after purchasing an additional 41,866 shares in the last quarter. 99.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get WEX alerts:

WEX Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE WEX opened at $155.38 on Friday. WEX Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.01 and a 12 month high of $183.38. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.06.

Insider Activity

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.69, for a total transaction of $126,918.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,628.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Hilary A. Rapkin sold 6,156 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.19, for a total value of $1,016,909.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,036,462.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 766 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.69, for a total value of $126,918.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,628.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 7,922 shares of company stock valued at $1,307,148 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

WEX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on WEX from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Barclays increased their price target on WEX from $211.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on WEX from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America decreased their price target on WEX from $225.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on WEX in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.08.

About WEX

(Get Rating)

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.