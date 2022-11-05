8,466 Shares in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Acquired by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 8,466 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the first quarter worth approximately $125,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the first quarter worth $236,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 37.2% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,140 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 9.2% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 35,395 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,964,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 2.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 63,509 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $98.91 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.65 and a 200-day moving average of $84.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.95. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.58 and a 1-year high of $101.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.92%.

In other news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $222,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 20,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,864,461. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total transaction of $98,310.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,392,303.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $222,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 20,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,864,461. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,584 shares of company stock worth $1,364,132 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

TXRH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial raised their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wedbush raised their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse to $121.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.11.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

