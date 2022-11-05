8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) by 37.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,749 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,532 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in 8X8 were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of 8X8 by 832.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David Sipes sold 19,507 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $93,633.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,056,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,069,073.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,325 shares of company stock worth $205,752. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EGHT opened at $3.80 on Friday. 8×8, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.87 and a twelve month high of $23.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.09.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 17.78% and a negative return on equity of 69.23%. The business had revenue of $187.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.55 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that 8×8, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EGHT. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. BTIG Research cut shares of 8X8 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 8X8 has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.96.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. The company offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

