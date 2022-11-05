92,095 Shares in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 92,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,750,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of X. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in United States Steel by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the 1st quarter valued at about $329,000. Diligent Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on X. Citigroup lifted their price target on United States Steel to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on United States Steel from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on United States Steel from $21.50 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on United States Steel in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on United States Steel from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.88.

United States Steel Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE X opened at $20.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.57. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 2.14. United States Steel Co. has a 12 month low of $16.41 and a 12 month high of $39.25.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 35.74% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that United States Steel Co. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.66%.

United States Steel announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 28th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

Further Reading

