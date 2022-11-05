9,861 Shares in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 9,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,734,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 240,390.6% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,043,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,295 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,302,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,336,237,000 after purchasing an additional 925,010 shares during the period. MFN Partners Management LP grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 102.9% during the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 1,261,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,081,000 after buying an additional 639,701 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,315,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,587,676,000 after purchasing an additional 562,876 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,800,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,948,000 after purchasing an additional 347,177 shares in the last quarter. 65.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at HCA Healthcare

In related news, insider Charles J. Hall sold 9,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.50, for a total transaction of $2,198,793.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 199,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,673,850.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Charles J. Hall sold 9,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.50, for a total transaction of $2,198,793.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 199,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,673,850.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 8,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total value of $1,854,536.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,652 shares in the company, valued at $9,048,322.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,170 shares of company stock valued at $4,459,930. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HCA Healthcare Stock Down 0.4 %

HCA opened at $211.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $204.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.01. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $164.47 and a one year high of $279.02.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.94 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 118,732.40% and a net margin of 8.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HCA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $199.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $192.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 24th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.10.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

See Also

