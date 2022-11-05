99,685 Shares in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 99,685 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 435.5% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,707 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 13,587 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 9.1% during the first quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 62,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 5,250 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 34.2% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 87,662 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after buying an additional 22,335 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 24.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 167,883 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,696,000 after buying an additional 32,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the second quarter worth $58,000.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BBN opened at $17.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.62. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 1 year low of $15.76 and a 1 year high of $26.41.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Increases Dividend

About BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.123 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.68%. This is an increase from BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

