Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) VP Matthew T. Plano Sells 3,544 Shares

Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) VP Matthew T. Plano sold 3,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.61, for a total transaction of $1,341,793.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,270 shares in the company, valued at $3,888,324.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Abiomed Price Performance
Abiomed stock opened at $373.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $265.08 and its 200 day moving average is $266.70. Abiomed, Inc. has a 1-year low of $219.85 and a 1-year high of $381.99.
Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $277.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.46 million. Abiomed had a net margin of 24.84% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abiomed
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Abiomed in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Abiomed in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. William Blair lowered shares of Abiomed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Abiomed from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Abiomed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $350.50.
About Abiomed
Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Abiomed (ABMD)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/31-11/4
- Is Hershey’s a Sweet Stock to Buy After a Post-Earnings Dip?
- Datadog Doesn’t Belong In The Doghouse
- Mixed Results Actually Bring More Optimism than Risk for AMD
- Nikola Shares Fall Even As EV Maker Beats Q3 Expectations
Receive News & Ratings for Abiomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abiomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.