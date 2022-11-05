Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) VP Matthew T. Plano Sells 3,544 Shares

Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) VP Matthew T. Plano sold 3,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.61, for a total transaction of $1,341,793.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,270 shares in the company, valued at $3,888,324.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Abiomed stock opened at $373.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $265.08 and its 200 day moving average is $266.70. Abiomed, Inc. has a 1-year low of $219.85 and a 1-year high of $381.99.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $277.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.46 million. Abiomed had a net margin of 24.84% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABMD. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Abiomed in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Abiomed in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Abiomed by 730.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Abiomed by 5,350.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in Abiomed in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Abiomed in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Abiomed in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. William Blair lowered shares of Abiomed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Abiomed from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Abiomed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $350.50.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

