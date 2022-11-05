Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Position Boosted by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,177 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 169 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ACHC. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 2.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 82,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 18.9% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC bought a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $209,000. TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 23.2% in the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 38,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,605,000 after acquiring an additional 7,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Group Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $11,497,000. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ACHC opened at $78.49 on Friday. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.07 and a 12 month high of $86.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.09.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ACHC. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $70.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Stephens lifted their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.00.

In related news, EVP Christopher L. Howard sold 12,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.67, for a total transaction of $997,517.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 149,147 shares in the company, valued at $12,180,835.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Acadia Healthcare news, Director William Grieco sold 5,000 shares of Acadia Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.54, for a total value of $412,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 73,811 shares in the company, valued at $6,092,359.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Christopher L. Howard sold 12,214 shares of Acadia Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.67, for a total transaction of $997,517.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 149,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,180,835.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric hospitals, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient clinics.

