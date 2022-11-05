ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Shares Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Rating) by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,905 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in ADMA Biologics were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 10,281 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ADMA shares. HC Wainwright cut their target price on ADMA Biologics from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Mizuho assumed coverage on ADMA Biologics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on ADMA Biologics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.63.

NASDAQ:ADMA opened at $2.57 on Friday. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.17 and a 52 week high of $2.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 7.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $504.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 1.00.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 54.78% and a negative net margin of 66.44%. The firm had revenue of $33.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

