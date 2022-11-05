AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,351 Shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,159 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Hub Group by 1,324.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 527 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hub Group during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hub Group during the first quarter worth about $103,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hub Group during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hub Group during the first quarter worth about $205,000. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Hub Group

In other news, Director Gary Yablon bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.60 per share, for a total transaction of $428,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,132 shares in the company, valued at $610,499.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Gary Yablon acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.60 per share, for a total transaction of $428,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,132 shares in the company, valued at $610,499.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David P. Yeager acquired 141,561 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $104.99 per share, for a total transaction of $14,862,489.39. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 141,561 shares in the company, valued at $14,862,489.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 174,900 shares of company stock worth $18,265,801. Company insiders own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HUBG opened at $77.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Hub Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.81 and a 1-year high of $89.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.36 and its 200-day moving average is $73.92.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Hub Group had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 6.82%. Equities research analysts predict that Hub Group, Inc. will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HUBG shares. Cowen upped their price objective on Hub Group from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen increased their price target on Hub Group from $109.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Hub Group to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hub Group from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Hub Group from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.40.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

