AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,383 Shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,723 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GBDC. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 2nd quarter worth about $132,000. 42.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Golub Capital BDC

In other Golub Capital BDC news, Director Anita J. Rival purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.91 per share, with a total value of $139,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,510. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Golub Capital BDC Price Performance

GBDC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $15.50 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Golub Capital BDC stock opened at $12.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.94 and a 1 year high of $16.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.67.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The investment management company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $95.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.73 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 62.13% and a return on equity of 7.95%. On average, research analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Golub Capital BDC Profile

(Get Rating)

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.



