AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 3,472 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 202.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,472 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FIVE. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,676,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $423,883,000 after acquiring an additional 471,349 shares during the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its position in Five Below by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 984,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $153,397,000 after purchasing an additional 247,319 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in Five Below by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 732,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $116,005,000 after purchasing an additional 184,787 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Five Below by 44,352.4% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 176,476 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,455,000 after purchasing an additional 176,079 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Five Below by 114.5% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 287,319 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,503,000 after purchasing an additional 153,367 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FIVE shares. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Five Below from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Five Below from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Five Below from $159.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Five Below in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.21.

In related news, Director Zuhairah Scott Washington sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $77,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE opened at $149.18 on Friday. Five Below, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.49 and a 1 year high of $221.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $137.98 and its 200 day moving average is $135.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.17.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.03). Five Below had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business had revenue of $668.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

