AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 525 Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,269 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 322.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 14,210,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,359,000 after purchasing an additional 10,843,744 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 8.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,999,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,254,000 after purchasing an additional 450,441 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Flowers Foods by 4.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,595,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,862,000 after acquiring an additional 243,369 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Flowers Foods by 7.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,871,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,548,000 after acquiring an additional 252,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Flowers Foods by 36.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,564,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,617,000 after acquiring an additional 954,044 shares during the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Thomas Caldecot Chubb III bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.50 per share, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,902.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ryals Mcmullian sold 143,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $4,000,269.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,781,580 shares in the company, valued at $49,830,792.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Caldecot Chubb III acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.50 per share, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $633,902.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 11.79% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods Price Performance

Shares of FLO stock opened at $28.52 on Friday. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.15 and a 52-week high of $29.73. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.24 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.70.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Flowers Foods Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Flowers Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

Flowers Foods Profile

(Get Rating)

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

See Also

