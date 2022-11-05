AE Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 14,601 Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 14,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

COWZ stock opened at $46.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.92.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.