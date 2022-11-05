AE Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 16,298 Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 16,298 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,082 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,099 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 108.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,882 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,847 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 290,576 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,615 shares in the last quarter. 50.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.71.

Scorpio Tankers Stock Down 1.2 %

Scorpio Tankers Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE STNG opened at $51.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.50. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.02 and a 52-week high of $53.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.97%.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, the company's fleet consisted of 124 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 42 LR2, 6 LR1, 62 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 6.2 years.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.