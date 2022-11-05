AE Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 21,759 Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL)

AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 21,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 58.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 20.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals during the first quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals during the first quarter worth about $134,000. 78.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MNRL. Barclays lifted their target price on Brigham Minerals from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Brigham Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Brigham Minerals from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp began coverage on Brigham Minerals in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Brigham Minerals from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brigham Minerals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.67.

Brigham Minerals Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of Brigham Minerals stock opened at $31.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a current ratio of 5.05. Brigham Minerals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.37 and a 52 week high of $33.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.86.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.09. Brigham Minerals had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 41.17%. The firm had revenue of $90.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brigham Minerals Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Brigham Minerals’s payout ratio is 31.07%.

Brigham Minerals Profile

(Get Rating)

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Delaware and Midland Basins in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

