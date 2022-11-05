AE Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 5,444 Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,444 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $634,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,413 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,132,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 143,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,806,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 158,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,362 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 1st quarter valued at $852,000. 78.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Wolfe Research lowered Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.08.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Price Performance

Cullen/Frost Bankers Announces Dividend

CFR opened at $156.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $140.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.29. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.67 and a 12-month high of $158.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.71%.

Insider Activity at Cullen/Frost Bankers

In related news, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total transaction of $1,608,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,724,961.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Bobby Berman sold 1,941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.62, for a total transaction of $294,294.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,728,184.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total value of $1,608,360.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,724,961.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

