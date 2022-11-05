AE Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,243 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Empire Life Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 926,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,166,000 after buying an additional 18,894 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in STORE Capital by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 332,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,675,000 after purchasing an additional 10,639 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in STORE Capital by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 56,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 5,113 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in STORE Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in STORE Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $461,000. 81.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STOR stock opened at $31.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.50. STORE Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $24.48 and a 52 week high of $35.95. The company has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This is an increase from STORE Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is presently 136.67%.

STOR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on STORE Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on STORE Capital from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $36.50 to $32.25 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on STORE Capital to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.28.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

