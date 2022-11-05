AE Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 93.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 31,047 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $568,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 5.6% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 16.3% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 1.1% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 123,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 11.2% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 5.6% in the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 18,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,974,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MCO. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Moody’s to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Moody’s from $329.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Moody’s from $285.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Moody’s from $281.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Argus reduced their price target on shares of Moody’s from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $289.07.

NYSE:MCO opened at $258.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.44 billion, a PE ratio of 30.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.23. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $230.16 and a fifty-two week high of $403.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $263.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $283.53.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 66.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 33.41%.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

