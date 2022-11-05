AE Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,433 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BERY. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the first quarter worth approximately $569,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the first quarter worth approximately $306,000. GMT Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 23.1% in the first quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 1,882,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,120,000 after acquiring an additional 353,100 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 6.9% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 51,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,973,000 after acquiring an additional 3,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the first quarter worth approximately $9,798,000. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BERY stock opened at $47.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.18. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.52 and a 12-month high of $74.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.02.

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 29.95% and a net margin of 5.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Tom Salmon sold 24,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $387,312.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,088. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Berry Global Group news, President Michael Edward Hill sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total transaction of $47,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Tom Salmon sold 24,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $387,312.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,088. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BERY. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Berry Global Group from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Berry Global Group from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Berry Global Group from $77.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Berry Global Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.64.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

