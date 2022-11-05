AE Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,257 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLX. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 8.2% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 23,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 8.1% during the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 115,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,141,000 after buying an additional 8,664 shares in the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 55.3% during the second quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 291,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,386,000 after buying an additional 103,673 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 35.2% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 43,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 11,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 3.0% during the second quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 85,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,580,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TSLX opened at $18.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.17. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.02 and a 12 month high of $24.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.07.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending ( NYSE:TSLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 36.04% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $63.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.95 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.80%. This is a boost from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TSLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.50 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Hovde Group lowered their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

