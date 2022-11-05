AE Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Get Rating) by 43.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,606 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIW. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust Water ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in First Trust Water ETF by 18.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Prism Advisors Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Water ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 43,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust Water ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Water ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period.

First Trust Water ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FIW opened at $77.19 on Friday. First Trust Water ETF has a twelve month low of $67.47 and a twelve month high of $95.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.43.

About First Trust Water ETF

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

