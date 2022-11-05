AE Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating) by 116.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,106 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 24,813 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Golden Ocean Group were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 21,687 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 17,768 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $272,000. 38.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GOGL opened at $9.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Golden Ocean Group Limited has a 52 week low of $7.24 and a 52 week high of $16.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.11.

Golden Ocean Group ( NASDAQ:GOGL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The shipping company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Golden Ocean Group had a net margin of 50.93% and a return on equity of 34.56%. The business had revenue of $250.04 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Golden Ocean Group Limited will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from Golden Ocean Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 25.40%. Golden Ocean Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.38%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, September 26th.

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

