AE Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Landstar System by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,085,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $616,286,000 after acquiring an additional 31,476 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 4.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,179,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $177,952,000 after acquiring an additional 46,997 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 0.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 950,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $143,329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,707 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 3.5% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 757,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $114,261,000 after acquiring an additional 25,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 73.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 612,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,337,000 after acquiring an additional 259,933 shares in the last quarter. 98.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Landstar System news, CEO James B. Gattoni sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.86, for a total value of $3,117,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,657,081.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Landstar System news, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 2,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.56, for a total transaction of $448,231.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,787,550.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James B. Gattoni sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.86, for a total value of $3,117,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,657,081.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Landstar System Stock Performance

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Landstar System from $143.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $173.00 to $161.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.09.

Landstar System stock opened at $156.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.15 and a 12-month high of $188.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.90.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. Landstar System had a return on equity of 52.31% and a net margin of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Landstar System Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.88%.

About Landstar System

(Get Rating)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.