AE Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Rating) by 105.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,827 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,044 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 38.9% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 8.1% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 65,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,160,000 after buying an additional 4,896 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 1.6% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,513,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 3.0% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. alerts:

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock opened at $54.03 on Friday. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a one year low of $49.50 and a one year high of $76.17. The company has a market cap of $952.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.20.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Cuts Dividend

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. ( NYSE:RGR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $140.65 million during the quarter. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 33.90% and a net margin of 19.02%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates through two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts, as well as manufactures lever-action rifles under the Marlin name and trademark.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.