AE Wealth Management LLC Has $547,000 Holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LSCC. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 96.0% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,531,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,314,000 after acquiring an additional 750,000 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 8.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,493,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $395,792,000 after acquiring an additional 524,826 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 36.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,899,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,762,000 after acquiring an additional 506,212 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 7.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,011,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $427,372,000 after acquiring an additional 469,969 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 68.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 949,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,867,000 after acquiring an additional 384,944 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Lattice Semiconductor

In related news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 23,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total transaction of $1,424,799.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 786,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,944,936.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 23,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total transaction of $1,424,799.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 786,084 shares in the company, valued at $46,944,936.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.96, for a total value of $629,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 135,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,550,660.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 67,907 shares of company stock worth $4,045,079. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $52.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.09. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $43.41 and a 52-week high of $85.45. The firm has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.22 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.91 and its 200 day moving average is $52.09.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 38.63% and a net margin of 24.83%. The company had revenue of $172.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LSCC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Benchmark dropped their price target on Lattice Semiconductor to $60.00 in a report on Friday. Cowen boosted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.25.

Lattice Semiconductor Profile

(Get Rating)

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

