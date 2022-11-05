AE Wealth Management LLC Has $555,000 Holdings in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,519 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schneider National by 700.0% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Schneider National in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schneider National in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Schneider National by 415.1% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Schneider National by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Schneider National from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Schneider National from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Schneider National from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schneider National presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

NYSE SNDR opened at $22.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.96. Schneider National, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.26 and a twelve month high of $27.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Schneider National’s payout ratio is currently 11.85%.

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers standard long-haul and regional shipping services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as cross dock and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

