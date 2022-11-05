AE Wealth Management LLC Has $557,000 Position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) by 104.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,413 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,258 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Qualys were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Qualys by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,797 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qualys by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 21,981 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Qualys by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Qualys by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,278 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Qualys by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,726 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QLYS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Qualys from $148.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Qualys from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Qualys from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Qualys from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Qualys currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.67.

Qualys Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QLYS opened at $111.29 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $142.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.30 and a beta of 0.62. Qualys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.69 and a 52-week high of $162.36.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $119.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.52 million. Qualys had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 24.17%. Qualys’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 6,286 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.86, for a total value of $954,591.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,119,650.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 6,286 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.86, for a total value of $954,591.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,119,650.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Allan Peters sold 553 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total transaction of $86,240.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 23,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,665,760.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,092 shares of company stock worth $5,157,672 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

