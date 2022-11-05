AE Wealth Management LLC Has $557,000 Stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG)

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Get Rating) by 65.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,270 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. St. Louis Trust Co boosted its stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 24,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 4,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 8,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSG opened at $22.98 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.90. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust has a 12-month low of $15.65 and a 12-month high of $26.49.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

