AE Wealth Management LLC Has $590,000 Stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EXPD. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 605.6% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 254 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2,866.7% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 267 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 78.0% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3,625.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 298 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EXPD. Wolfe Research downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $94.86 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.08 and a 12-month high of $137.80. The stock has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.82 and a 200-day moving average of $100.07.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.18. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 42.95% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

