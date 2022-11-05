AE Wealth Management LLC Has $596,000 Stock Position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 433,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,430,000 after buying an additional 92,400 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. increased its position in Tetra Tech by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 206,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,174,000 after buying an additional 17,776 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new position in Tetra Tech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,078,000. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 8.3% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 1,973.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director J Christopher Lewis sold 16,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.62, for a total transaction of $2,412,816.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,496 shares in the company, valued at $10,124,635.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director J Christopher Lewis sold 16,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.62, for a total transaction of $2,412,816.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,124,635.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 1,200 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.66, for a total value of $173,592.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,631,041.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Northcoast Research started coverage on Tetra Tech in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ TTEK opened at $140.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $133.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.12. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.55 and a 52 week high of $192.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06 and a beta of 0.91.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $720.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.85 million. Analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

