AE Wealth Management LLC Has $600,000 Stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Get Rating) by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,570 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ARKW. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 147.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 290,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,300,000 after acquiring an additional 172,639 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. bought a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,761,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 1,942.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 72,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,313,000 after purchasing an additional 68,834 shares in the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,671,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,259,000.

ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKW opened at $43.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.07 and its 200-day moving average is $53.84. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 1-year low of $41.03 and a 1-year high of $162.04.

