AE Wealth Management LLC Has $617,000 Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,455 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ECL. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter worth $31,000. O Dell Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 62.1% during the first quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the first quarter worth $35,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 119.2% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Triumph Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 3,233.3% during the second quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 40,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 38,800 shares during the period. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder William H. Gates III bought 149,190 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $171.47 per share, with a total value of $25,581,609.30. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 30,834,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,287,233,553.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder William H. Gates III acquired 66,427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $174.76 per share, for a total transaction of $11,608,782.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,080,989 shares in the company, valued at $5,431,713,637.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder William H. Gates III acquired 149,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $171.47 per share, with a total value of $25,581,609.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,834,744 shares in the company, valued at $5,287,233,553.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 274,284 shares of company stock valued at $47,244,385. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of ECL stock opened at $134.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.49. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.04 and a 52 week high of $238.93.

ECL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $193.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Ecolab from $169.00 to $143.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.41.

About Ecolab

(Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.