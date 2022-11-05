AE Wealth Management LLC Has $625,000 Stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 241.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,640 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,492,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,406,871,000 after purchasing an additional 322,533 shares during the period. ICONIQ Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 245.4% in the 1st quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 15,791,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,392,003,000 after purchasing an additional 11,219,544 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,002,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,665,000 after acquiring an additional 360,371 shares in the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 2,900,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,322,000 after acquiring an additional 168,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,533,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,751,000 after acquiring an additional 619,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Datadog

In other Datadog news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.25, for a total transaction of $1,202,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,229,652.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Datadog news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $168,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,864,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.25, for a total transaction of $1,202,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,810 shares in the company, valued at $25,229,652.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,489 shares of company stock valued at $4,134,184 over the last three months. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Datadog Price Performance

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DDOG. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Datadog from $137.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Datadog from $170.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Datadog presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $70.38 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.95 and its 200 day moving average is $98.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31. The company has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7,045.05 and a beta of 1.08. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.70 and a fifty-two week high of $199.68.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $406.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.28 million. Datadog had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Datadog

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

