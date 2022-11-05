AE Wealth Management LLC Has $645,000 Stock Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,790 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 729.6% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. 6.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Down 1.3 %

NVO stock opened at $112.41 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $91.51 and a fifty-two week high of $122.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $254.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.03). Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.10% and a net margin of 32.14%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVO has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from 820.00 to 860.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from 825.00 to 850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley raised Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $717.14.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

