AE Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SP Plus were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in SP Plus in the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in SP Plus by 307.2% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 188,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,791,000 after buying an additional 142,219 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in SP Plus by 10.4% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SP Plus during the second quarter worth $1,408,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of SP Plus during the first quarter worth $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Robert Toy sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total transaction of $137,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,831,677.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

SP Plus Price Performance

Shares of SP opened at $33.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $788.82 million, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. SP Plus Co. has a 1-year low of $25.29 and a 1-year high of $37.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.23.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $196.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.55 million. SP Plus had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 23.97%. On average, equities research analysts predict that SP Plus Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research upped their price target on SP Plus from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com raised SP Plus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

SP Plus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Aviation, and Other.

Featured Articles

