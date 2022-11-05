AE Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 306 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 2.7% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 45,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 7.5% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter valued at $508,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 1.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 31,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,484,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 51.4% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AMP shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $336.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial to $351.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.78.

AMP opened at $313.87 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $219.99 and a twelve month high of $332.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $275.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $265.82. The company has a market cap of $33.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.47.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $0.58. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 61.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 24.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.85%.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.01, for a total value of $277,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,570,665. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

