AE Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 25,693.5% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,230,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217,856 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,950,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $499,269,000 after purchasing an additional 150,003 shares during the period. Barings LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,365,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $349,265,000 after purchasing an additional 63,500 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 160.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 984,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $251,790,000 after buying an additional 606,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 979,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $250,528,000 after buying an additional 3,997 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

IWO stock opened at $218.43 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $192.88 and a 52 week high of $329.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $218.26 and a 200 day moving average of $220.39.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

