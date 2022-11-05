AE Wealth Management LLC Invests $579,000 in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMN. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1,181.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 540,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,422,000 after acquiring an additional 498,600 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 154.7% in the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 480,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,721,000 after acquiring an additional 291,866 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,494,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,928,000 after acquiring an additional 163,430 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 132.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 260,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,124,000 after acquiring an additional 148,073 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 630,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,765,000 after acquiring an additional 140,776 shares during the period. 96.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Performance

NYSE:AMN opened at $112.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.75 and a fifty-two week high of $129.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.44.

Insider Transactions at AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.24. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 49.78%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 6,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.09, for a total transaction of $677,879.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,956,213.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, AMN Healthcare Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.00.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

