AE Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,053 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 534 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAS. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Masco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Masco by 401.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 491 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Masco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in Masco by 752.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 810 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Masco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. 92.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MAS shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Masco from $81.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Masco from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Masco from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Masco from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Masco from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.86.

Masco stock opened at $43.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.16. Masco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.33 and a fifty-two week high of $71.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Masco’s payout ratio is 30.43%.

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total value of $487,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 278,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,578,013.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total transaction of $487,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 278,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,578,013.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total value of $51,491.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,536.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

